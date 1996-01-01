0. Math Review
Math Review
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the binding energy per nucleon (in MeV) for isotopes 60Ni and 60Co. Consider that the proton and neutron masses are 1.00783 amu and 1.00866 amu, respectively.
A
60Ni = 8.75 MeV, 60Co = 8.75 MeV
B
60Ni = 8.78 MeV, 60Co = 8.78 MeV
C
60Ni = 8.75 MeV, 60Co = 8.71 MeV
D
60Ni = 8.78 MeV, 60Co = 8.75 MeV