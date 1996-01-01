21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
A buoy has a gauge pressure of 32 psi when the temperature is 25°C. The buoy has a volume of 10 liters and contains pure helium gas. Due to a puncture, the gauge pressure drops to 25 psi on a day when the temperature is 20°C. What mass of helium gas leaked out of the buoy assuming the volume remains constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.9 g
B
0.7 g
C
1.7 g
D
1.9 g