A cylinder with a tightly held and frictionless piston of mass 1 kg is divided into two chambers by a fixed partition. The left chamber has a length of 20 cm and contains an ideal gas at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 25°C. The right chamber contains a spring with a spring constant of 500 N/m, initially compressed by 5 cm. If the piston is moved 1.5 cm to the right, find the net force on the piston assuming the gas temperature remains constant.