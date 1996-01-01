A service elevator in a large hotel is designed to transport equipment vertically with minimal discomfort to the operator while ensuring efficiency. The elevator's movement from the ground floor to a maintenance level 120 meters above involves three distinct phases:

(1) It accelerates from rest with a constant acceleration of 1.0 m/s² until it reaches its cruising speed of 5.0 m/s.

(2) It then travels at this constant speed for the majority of its vertical journey.

(3) Finally, it decelerates at a constant rate of 1.0 m/s² until it comes to rest at the maintenance level.





Determine the elapsed time for each of these 3 stages of the elevator's ascent.