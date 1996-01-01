6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist is experimenting in a hot air balloon going upwards at a constant speed. The basket of the balloon has an inclined plane fixed with the floor making an angle of 43° with it. If a block of mass M slides without friction on the incline, evaluate the acceleration of the block relative to the inclined plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 s2m
B
6.7 s2m
C
7.2 s2m
D
9.8 s2m