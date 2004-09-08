6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of wood lies on ice. The ice surface can be approximated to be a horizontal, frictionless surface. A man decides to move the block and applies a horizontal force of magnitude 140 N on the block. The block accelerates at 4.26 m/s2. Determine the mass of the block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
596.4 kg
B
9.96kg
C
32.9 kg
D
0.0304 kg
E
0.298 kg