103PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine what element can be associated with the given electronic configuration. Then find whether it represents the ground or excited state.
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2 3d1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Silicon, excited state
B
Phosphorous, ground state
C
Silicon, ground state
D
Phosphorous, excited state