35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
102PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the given electronic configuration:
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1
Determine what element this configuration corresponds to, and also identify whether it represents the ground or excited state.
Considering the given electronic configuration:
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1
Determine what element this configuration corresponds to, and also identify whether it represents the ground or excited state.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sodium, excited state
B
Magnesium, excited state
C
Sodium, ground state
D
Magnesium, ground state