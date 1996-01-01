14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A horizontal thin rod is free to rotate about point O. Point O is considered the origin of the x-y plane. The point of application of the force is located at x = 1.5 m, y = 1 m. If the force has a magnitude of 80.0 and is directed 30º north of east, determine the net torque about O.
A
13.3 N•m and directed in the positive x-direction
B
13.3 N•m and directed in the negative x-direction
C
13.3 N•m and directed in the positive z-direction
D
13.3 N•m and directed in the negative z-direction