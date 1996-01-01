14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are using a long wrench to loosen a wheel nut. The wrench is located in the x-z plane and the nut is considered the origin of the Cartesian frame. The point of application of the exerted force is located at x = - 1 m, z = 0.25 m from the nut. The applied force in unit-vector notation is given as F = 100 i + 60 k. Determine the position vector r in terms of i and k at the point of application of the force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
r = 100 i+ 0.25 k
B
r = -1 i + 60 k
C
r = 100 i + 60 k
D
r = -1 i + 0.25 k