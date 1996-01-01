8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny sphere of mass 125 g revolves in a vertical plane around a horizontal axis at the end of a cable of length 80 cm. What should be the minimum angular acceleration of rotation in order for the sphere to complete a full revolution without the cable becoming loose at the highest position?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8 rad/s
B
3.5 rad/s
C
8.8 rad/s
D
12.3 rad/s