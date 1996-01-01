8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a washing cycle, the 40 cm diameter drum of a washing machine rotates about a horizontal axis. A child put her 300 g doll inside the washer. The rotation period of the drum is adjustable. Find the maximum rotation period of the drum that keeps the doll stuck to the drum at its highest position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.90 s
B
1.3 s
C
1.6 s
D
5.0 s