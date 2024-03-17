Two twin kids, each of mass 26 kg, are in two different electric ride-on cars each of mass 20 kg. They head toward each other moving in parallel paths separated by a distance of 1.1 m at a speed of 1.2 m/s. The kids extend their hands out the window of the cars toward each other. And grab the other's hand as they pass, keeping the same 1.1 m distance from one another's trajectories. As a consequence, both of the cars start rotating about the other afterward. Focusing on the transition from their approach to the moment they connect hands, determine the change in kinetic energy, viewing the cars as point masses.