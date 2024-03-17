13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 180 g vinyl record originally at rest is accelerated to rotate at 45 revolutions per minute. Given that the radius of the vinyl is 18 cm, determine what the total work done on the vinyl in order to make it rotate at that specific speed will be. (Consider the vinyl as a solid cylinder.)
A 180 g vinyl record originally at rest is accelerated to rotate at 45 revolutions per minute. Given that the radius of the vinyl is 18 cm, determine what the total work done on the vinyl in order to make it rotate at that specific speed will be. (Consider the vinyl as a solid cylinder.)