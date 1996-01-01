35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
123PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine what the distance outside the surface of a flat aluminum sheet will be when the electron probability density drops to 25% of its value at the sheet's surface. Hint: The electron is bound inside the aluminum sheet by an energy of 4.2 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 nm
B
0.42 nm
C
0.36 μm
D
0.54 μm