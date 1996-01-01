36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cosmic explorer on a mission to study a distant exoplanet located 5.5 ly away from Earth. They travel in a spacecraft that moves at a speed of 0.50c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. According to astronomers monitoring this mission from the Earth observation station, what is the estimated journey time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20 y
B
11 y
C
13 y
D
15 y