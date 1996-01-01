36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the speed of an electron before it collides with an erbium atom, assuming that the atom emits a photon with a wavelength (λ) of 794 nm following the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.12 × 106 m/s
B
7.41 × 105 m/s
C
2.68 × 106 m/s
D
9.21 × 105 m/s