24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron gun releases an electron in the positive x-direction into a constant electric field of 2.3 × 104 N/C. The electric field is directed in the negative y-direction. The electron undergoes a vertical displacement of 2.1 cm after having moved 0.82 cm horizontally. Calculate the electron's initial speed.
An electron gun releases an electron in the positive x-direction into a constant electric field of 2.3 × 104 N/C. The electric field is directed in the negative y-direction. The electron undergoes a vertical displacement of 2.1 cm after having moved 0.82 cm horizontally. Calculate the electron's initial speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 104 m/s
B
2.1 × 105 m/s
C
2.5 × 106 m/s
D
5.2 × 107 m/s