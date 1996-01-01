24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a conducting cuboid container placed between the two plates of a capacitor as shown. Assuming the charge on the outer layer of the container could be fixed, sketch a representation of the electric field within the container after it, along with its fixed charge, has been removed. The internal electric field of this container is denoted as E and equals zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D