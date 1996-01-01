A teacher placed a cylinder with a length of 1.0 m and cross-sectional area A in contact with the surface of a large tank filled with oil of density 950 kg/m3. The upper part of the cylinder is sealed. She slowly moves the cylinder until its upper part is level with the oil's surface. The oil would start to fill the cylinder, compressing the air column inside. The oil inside the cylinder stops at a distance of h from its upper part, as shown below. Calculate h.