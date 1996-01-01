21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
An open-bottomed container of height 2.5 m is submerged in the water of a lake to provide a temporary refuge for a scientist studying the lake's marine life. The container is initially filled with air at an initial temperature of 30 °C. The closed upper part reaches a depth of 30 m. What is the height the water in the container will reach once the air inside has reached a constant temperature of 20 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.5 mm
B
1.2 m
C
78 cm
D
1.9 m