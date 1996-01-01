A 32 kg wooden block is resting on a bench in the laboratory. A student pulls the block with an increasing horizontal force. The block moves when the pull is greater than 246 N. The student notes that the block moves with a constant velocity of 2.1 m/s when the pull is reduced to 166 N. The block-bench system is taken to Mars by an astronaut where gravitational acceleration is 3.72 m/s2. Determine how much pull will cause the block to move and its acceleration when the pull is 224 N, a force that accelerates the block at 1.8 m/s2 in the laboratory.