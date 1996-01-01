6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a courier service office, two carton boxes, one with mass mP and the other with mass mQ, were put beside each other on a horizontal surface with zero friction coefficient. A courier boy applies a force R on box Q, so both boxes move in the same direction. Draw Free-body diagrams that are clearly labeled for both the boxes P and Q separately, indicating any pair of forces that are third-law action-reaction pairs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D