17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bees flap their wings at a rate of 13,800 beats/minute. Determine the period (T), the frequency (f), and the angular frequency (ω) for the flapping of a bee's wings.
Bees flap their wings at a rate of 13,800 beats/minute. Determine the period (T), the frequency (f), and the angular frequency (ω) for the flapping of a bee's wings.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 4.35 × 10-3 Hz; T = 230 s; ω = 1.15 × 103 rad/s
B
f = 8.28 × 105 Hz; T = 1.21 × 10-6 s; ω = 7.59 × 10-6 rad/s
C
f = 8.28 × 105 Hz; T = 1.21 × 10-6 s; ω = 5.20 × 106 rad/s
D
f = 4.35 × 10-3 Hz; T = 230 s; ω = 0.0273 rad/s
E
f = 230 Hz; T = 4.35 × 10-3 s; ω = 1.45 × 103 rad/s
F
f = 230 Hz; T = 4.35 × 10-3 s; ω = 0.0273 rad/s