17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.6 kg block is fixed to one end of a spring. The motion of the block is monitored and the position as a function of time is graphed below. Determine the period and frequency of the oscillation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 14 s; f = 0.071Hz
B
T = 7.0 s; f = 0.14 Hz
C
T = 0.3 s; f = 3.3 Hz
D
T = 0.6 s; f = 1.7Hz
E
T = 1.2 s; f = 0.83Hz