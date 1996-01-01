7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Inclined Planes with Friction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a skateboarder can decelerate at ax=3.90 m/s² on flat ground without sliding to a halt, what is its deceleration when moving uphill on a 9.5° incline? Assuming the same coefficient of static friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−5.5m/s2
B
7.5m/s2
C
8.3m/s2
D
−9.5m/s2