A spring-loaded boxing glove is installed at the foot of an inclined plane. The incline makes an angle of 37° with the horizontal. The spring-loaded boxing glove is compressed to a length of 0.70 m whereas its equilibrium length is 1.40 m. If the glove attached to the spring has a mass of 0.45 kg and the spring constant of the spring mechanism is k = 85 N/m, calculate how far up the incline the glove will travel before stopping if the spring-loaded mechanism is released. (Ignore friction)