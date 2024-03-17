A bowling ball of mass 5.0 kg is kept at the free end of a compressed spring (k = 62 N/m) installed at the bottom of a steep hill. The hill makes an angle of 35° with the horizontal at the bottom of the hill. Given that, the equilibrium length of the spring is 1.50 m and the compressed spring length is 0.60 m calculate how far up the hill the bowling ball will travel before coming to a stop if the spring is released. (Assume that friction is negligible.)