6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
On the Earth's surface, a cucumber weighs 2.94 N. If the acceleration due to gravity on the Moon's surface is 1.63 m/s2, calculate the mass of the cucumber and its weight on the surface of the moon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 kg, 2.3 N
B
0.30 kg, 0.5 N
C
3.45 kg, 5.6 N
D
4.45 kg, 7.25 N