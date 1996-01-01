6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two blocks, each weighing 50.0 N, are dangled at either end of a cable. The cable passes through a smooth pulley, which is attached to the roof by a rope. Calculate the tension in the cable. Assume that the mass of the pulley and the cable are negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.0 N
B
50.0 N
C
75.0 N
D
100.0 N