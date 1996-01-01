9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skater is being pulled a distance of 30.0 m by two bikers on a flat road. The first biker applies a 100.0 N force due west and the second biker a force of 100.0 N due north. The net work done on the skater is :
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2121.3 J
B
3000.0 J
C
4242.6 J
D
6000 J