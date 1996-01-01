9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
James is pulling horizontally a 65 kg fridge along a 10 m straight horizontal path. The motion of the fridge is assumed uniform. How much work is done on the fridge If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.4?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Wnet = -2548 J
B
Wnet = 0 J
C
Wnet = 2548 J
D
Wnet = 5096 J