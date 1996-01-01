10. Conservation of Energy
A 5.0 kg bucket of water resting on a horizontal surface is tied to a vertical rope. The rope of negligible mass passes through a frictionless pulley. The other end of the rope is attached to a 6.0 kg weight. The weight is dropped from a height of 2.5 m. Find the speed of the weight just before it hits the floor.
A
1.5 m/s
B
2.1 m/s
C
7.0 m/s
D
23.2 m/s