10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Intro to Conservation of Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A simple Atwood machine is formed by two masses, m1 and m2, hanging over a massless pulley. A light cord connects the two masses. For a laboratory experiment, a student puts m1 on the floor and holds with her hand m2 at the height of H. The mass of m2 is double that of m1. The student releases the mass m2 and measures with a motion detector the impact speed to be 2.6 m/s for m2. From what height did the student release m2?
A simple Atwood machine is formed by two masses, m1 and m2, hanging over a massless pulley. A light cord connects the two masses. For a laboratory experiment, a student puts m1 on the floor and holds with her hand m2 at the height of H. The mass of m2 is double that of m1. The student releases the mass m2 and measures with a motion detector the impact speed to be 2.6 m/s for m2. From what height did the student release m2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4 m
B
0.5 m
C
1.0 m
D
1.5 m