A simple Atwood machine is formed by two masses, m 1 and m 2 , hanging over a massless pulley. A light cord connects the two masses. For a laboratory experiment, a student puts m 1 on the floor and holds with her hand m 2 at the height of H. The mass of m 2 is double that of m 1 . The student releases the mass m 2 and measures with a motion detector the impact speed to be 2.6 m/s for m 2 . From what height did the student release m 2 ?