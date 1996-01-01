13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A homogeneous metal sphere rotates about a frictionless axle at its center of mass at a constant angular velocity. The rotational kinetic energy of the sphere is 150J. What is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere if the diameter of the sphere is 20 cm and its mass is 1.0 kg?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.3 m/s
B
27.4 m/s
C
34.6 m/s
D
54.6 m/s