13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You wish to study how the moment of inertia of an object affects its kinetic energy. To do that, you use a 1/8-scale model bicycle wheel, rotating at a constant angular speed and having a rotational kinetic energy of 48 J. You are told that the radius of the full-scale bicycle wheel is multiplied by the scaling factor f and its mass by f3. What will be the rotational kinetic energy of the full-scale bicycle wheel made of the same substance and rotating at the same angular speed as the 1/8-scale model?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
681.6 J
B
2.45 x 104 J
C
1.57 x 106 J
D
1.96 x 106 J