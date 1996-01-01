8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass of an exoplanet beyond our solar system is triple that of Earth, and its radius is half of Earth's radius. Using the previous information, calculate the gravitational acceleration at the exoplanet's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
gExoplanet = 19.6 m/s 2
B
gExoplanet = 29.4 m/s 2
C
gExoplanet = 58.9 m/s2
D
gExoplanet = 117.7 m/s2