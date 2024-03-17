The thrust F of a rocket engine as it burns fuel is critical for its initial ascent. The thrust can be described by the equation F = [2050 - (1.25 x 10^4 x t)] N, where t is the time in seconds from ignition. This equation is valid from t = 0 to t = 0.16 seconds, covering the critical phase of the engine burn. Plot a graph of thrust (F) versus time (t) for t = 0 to t = 0.16 seconds, and then use this graph to estimate the total impulse delivered by the rocket engine to the rocket during this time interval by calculating the area under the curve.



