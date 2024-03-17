The thrust F produced by a rocket engine changes over time as the fuel is consumed. This variation can be described by the equation F = [2000 - (1.2 x 10^4 * t)] N, where t is the time in seconds after ignition. This relationship is applicable from t = 0 to t = 0.16 seconds. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 0.16 seconds.