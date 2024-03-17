An electric car with a mass of ﻿ 1 , 500 1,500 1,500﻿ kg is moving along a straight road. The car's position (in meters) as a function of time is given by the equation x(t) = 3t3 - 15t2 + 24t, where t is in seconds. Calculate the average net power delivered to the car's wheels during the intervals from t = 0 s to t = 3.0 s, and from t = 3.0 s to t = 6.0 s.