A skateboarder with a total mass of ﻿ 60 k g 60 \mathrm{~kg} 60 kg﻿ can skateboard down a ramp inclined at ﻿ 4. 0 ∘ 4.0^{\circ} 4.0∘﻿ to the horizontal at a steady speed of ﻿ 8.0 km/h 8.0\ \text{km/h} 8.0 km/h﻿. By pushing off more forcefully, the skateboarder can increase their speed to ﻿ 16.0 k m / h 16.0 \mathrm{~km} / \mathrm{h} 16.0 km/h﻿. Using the same effort, at what speed can the skateboarder climb up the same ramp? Assume the force of air resistance and rolling friction is proportional to the square of the speed ﻿ v v v﻿; that is, ﻿ F f r i c t i o n = k v 2 F_{friction}=kv^2 Ffriction​=kv2﻿ , where ﻿ k k k﻿ is a constant.