A basketball player runs at a constant speed of 4.0 m/s along the positive x-axis while holding a 0.625-kg ball. The player releases the ball by applying a vertical force of 8.0 N on the ball. The player's target is to enter the ball through the basket rim from below. The ball and the rim are in the same xy plane. The vertical distance separating the player's hand and the rim is 2.0 m. Determine the horizontal distance left of the rim where the athlete should release the ball to achieve his target.