6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces & Kinematics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A horizontal cable is pulling a 55 kg refrigerator across a smooth surface. The fridge's velocity is constant and equal to +2m/s. Determine the tension in the cable.
A horizontal cable is pulling a 55 kg refrigerator across a smooth surface. The fridge's velocity is constant and equal to +2m/s. Determine the tension in the cable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 0 N
B
T = 27.5 N
C
T = 110 N
D
T = 540 N