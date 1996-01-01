36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a physicist used a proton gun to fire protons at a speed of v. If the proton de Broglie wavelength is 0.49 nm, calculate the proton's (i) momentum (p) and (ii) kinetic energy (K). For ii), give your answer in joules and electron volts.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) p = 1.35 × 10-33 kg•m/s
ii) K = 4.04 × 102 J
K = 2.52 × 1021 eV
B
i) p = 1.35 × 10-33 kg•m/s
ii) K = 4.04 × 102 J
K = 2.93 × 10-2 eV
C
i) p = 1.35 × 10-24 kg•m/s
ii) K = 5.46 × 10-22 J
K = 3.41 × 10-3 eV
D
i) p = 1.35 × 10-24 kg•m/s
ii) K = 5.46 × 10-22 J
K = 2.93 × 102 eV
