36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alpha particles striking beryllium atoms cause the release of neutrons. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a neutron (m = 1.674 × 10-27 kg) released with a kinetic energy of 4.0 MeV from the beryllium disintegration reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 1.43 × 10-14 m
B
λ = 2.02 × 10-14 m
C
λ = 3.23 × 10-12 m
D
λ = 4.52 × 10-12 m