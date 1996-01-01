10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a particle of mass 450 g is positioned at x = 5.0 m and must never surpass the point at x = 8.0 m, what is the highest speed (vmax) it can achieve along its trajectory?
Hint: Use the Law of Conservation of Energy to determine the maximum speed (vmax) that a particle should have.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.42 m/s
B
8.21 m/s
C
7.78 m/s
D
5.96 m/s