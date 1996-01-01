18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a sound testing experiment, a loudspeaker is positioned on the horizontal axis. A sound wave of the same intensity could be heard simultaneously by the people standing at x = -12.0 m and x = 20.0 m along the horizontal axis. Determine the exact position of the loudspeaker on the horizontal axis.
In a sound testing experiment, a loudspeaker is positioned on the horizontal axis. A sound wave of the same intensity could be heard simultaneously by the people standing at x = -12.0 m and x = 20.0 m along the horizontal axis. Determine the exact position of the loudspeaker on the horizontal axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 8.0 m
B
x = 4.0 m
C
x = 6.0 m
D
x = 5.0 m