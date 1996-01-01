31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Series LRC Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series RLC circuit is employed in home heating systems. It consists of an 80.0 Ω resistor, a 0.15 H inductor in the heating unit, and a 45.0 μF capacitor integrated into the thermostat. The system operates on a 240 V, 50.0 Hz power supply. Determine the average power dissipation in this circuit.
A series RLC circuit is employed in home heating systems. It consists of an 80.0 Ω resistor, a 0.15 H inductor in the heating unit, and a 45.0 μF capacitor integrated into the thermostat. The system operates on a 240 V, 50.0 Hz power supply. Determine the average power dissipation in this circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
296 W
B
751 W
C
399 W
D
169 W