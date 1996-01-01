15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A base jumper athlete carrying a parachute stands at the free end of a 4.0 m long homogenous board placed at the top of a skyscraper. The board is fixed on the left end and lies on support, P, at a distance d = 1.5 m from the left-hand end, as shown in the image. If the jumper weighs 650 N (with the parachute) and the board 300 N, determine the force at the support point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
400 N
B
1600 N
C
1730 N
D
2130 N