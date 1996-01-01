8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft is on a mission to explore Mars. When the spacecraft entered the Martian atmosphere, the commander made a balanced turn by tilting the spacecraft wings at an angle α to the horizontal. The commander maintained the center of gravity of the spacecraft in a horizontal plane. The speed Vs of the spacecraft was constant, and the spacecraft moved in a circle of radius Rs. Calculate the tilting angle α using Vs, Mars' gravitational acceleration g, and Rs. Note that the lift force is directed perpendicular to the wings and in the opposite direction of gravity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin-1 (vs/gRs)
B
sin-1 ( gRs/vs2)
C
tan-1 (vs2/gRs)
D
tan-1 (gvs2/Rs)